Happy Birthday to Mummer Hall of Famer: Scott Moyer!

Happy Birthday to one of the most talented, kind-hearted, and inspiring people I know — Scott Moyer. You know the name!

Today, we celebrate not just your birthday, but the incredible energy, creativity, and warmth you bring into the world. As a Mummer Hall of Famer, your legacy is already cemented in the streets of Philadelphia, BUT to those of us lucky enough to know you personally, your impact goes far beyond the feathers and sequins. (Everyone, and I mean everyone, knows Scott is responsible for helping my get first prizes in the Mummers Parade!)

Scott, you are truly one of my favorite people on this planet. Your designs have become a signature part of my Mummers experience and Brittany’s as well. You don’t just make back pieces and designs — you bring visions to life. Every backpiece you create is filled with passion, purpose, and a level of craftsmanship that blows people away year after year. You take an idea and turn it into something unforgettable. That kind of gift is rare.

But even more than your incredible talent, it’s your heart that makes you so special. You are genuine, humble, and one of the nicest guys in the world. You show up for your friends and family, (I still talk about your son Jeff's wedding!) you give endlessly to the Mummers community, and you always do it with a smile and a helping hand. Your spirit reminds us of what it really means to be part of something bigger.

From a DJ’s perspective, you’re the one designing the show behind the scenes. While we’re spinning records and hyping up crowds, you’re the silent powerhouse making us look our best and feel our best. Even if I call you one hundred times a day or keep you in that wild garage vortex that Rocco helps heat up! That energy, that heart, that soul — it’s what makes you a true legend.

Wishing you a day as vibrant and full of joy as the work you create. You deserve every bit of love and celebration that comes your way today. Happy Birthday, Scott.

Love you so much, buddy. Thank you for all you do!