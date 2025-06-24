ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Preston & Steve Return to Hersheypark Broadcast Details

The Preston & Steve Show will return to Hersheypark® on Thursday, June 26th. The best part? We’re taking 500 listeners with us! Early entry to Hersheypark begins at 7am on Thursday, June…

The Preston & Steve Show
Preston & Steve Return to Hersheypark 2025 event art featuring the words in front of a roller coaster at Hersheypark

The Preston & Steve Show will return to Hersheypark® on Thursday, June 26th. The best part? We're taking 500 listeners with us!

Early entry to Hersheypark begins at 7am on Thursday, June 26th. Free parking valid only for prize winners that arrive prior to 7am. After 7am, normal parking rates will apply. Guests who plan to arrive after 7am can pre-purchase parking at a discounted rate online.

The Preston & Steve Show will be broadcasting live from inside the park from 6am - 10:30am(ish). Stop by to see the gang plus your chance to participate in on air games and win prizes from 93.3 WMMR and Hersheypark.

Thank you to everyone who entered online to win a 4-pack of Hersheypark tickets, that deadline has passed. The final 4-packs of tickets will be given away on air Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Discounted Tickets: If you don’t win the tickets, you can purchase some at a great discount and save more than 40%. To buy yours today, click here: www.hersheypark.com/WMMR. Ticket purchasers will be able to get in starting at 9am.

Watch live: Preston & Steve's Return to Hersheypark broadcast will be livestreamed on YouTube thanks to our partners at Neumann University.

Flashback to Past Preston & Steve Show Broadcasts from Hersheypark:

Kathy hates roller coaters

hersheypark
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
Related Stories
P&amp;S Daily Stream 2 Tuesday
Preston & StevePreston & Steve Show Livestream Tuesday, June 24, 2025Marisa Magnatta
Daily Rush Steve O & Moon Pie
Preston and Steve's® Daily RushSteve-O & Moon Pie ‘Crash and Burn’ in Philly This WeekendThe Preston & Steve Show
P&amp;S Daily Stream 5 Friday
Preston & StevePreston & Steve Show Livestream Friday, June 20, 2025Marisa Magnatta
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect