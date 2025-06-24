Preston & Steve Return to Hersheypark Broadcast Details

The Preston & Steve Show will return to Hersheypark® on Thursday, June 26th. The best part? We're taking 500 listeners with us!

Early entry to Hersheypark begins at 7am on Thursday, June 26th. Free parking valid only for prize winners that arrive prior to 7am. After 7am, normal parking rates will apply. Guests who plan to arrive after 7am can pre-purchase parking at a discounted rate online.

The Preston & Steve Show will be broadcasting live from inside the park from 6am - 10:30am(ish). Stop by to see the gang plus your chance to participate in on air games and win prizes from 93.3 WMMR and Hersheypark.

Thank you to everyone who entered online to win a 4-pack of Hersheypark tickets, that deadline has passed. The final 4-packs of tickets will be given away on air Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Discounted Tickets: If you don’t win the tickets, you can purchase some at a great discount and save more than 40%. To buy yours today, click here: www.hersheypark.com/WMMR. Ticket purchasers will be able to get in starting at 9am.

Watch live: Preston & Steve's Return to Hersheypark broadcast will be livestreamed on YouTube thanks to our partners at Neumann University.

Flashback to Past Preston & Steve Show Broadcasts from Hersheypark: