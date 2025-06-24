P&S Livestream is powered by Neumann University, Come Discover the NU You

The Preston & Steve Show Livestream Tuesday, June 24, 2025 Rundown

Entertainment Report (00:00:00) Anna Camp is speaking out over criticism of the age difference with her partner Jade Whipkey; her partner is 18. Brad Pitt is getting candid about hitting rock bottom on Dax Shepard’s podcast. Nick Cannon says he is ‘probably done’ having kids as he joked needing ‘extra time’ to name all his kids. Martin Kove allegedly bit his ‘Cobra Kai’ co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim at a Washington State convention. He was asked to leave after the bite allegedly drew blood. Montana Jordan and Jenna Weeks tied the knot over the weekend. Amanda Bynes is using Ozempic and is aware that she’ll look better for paparazzi pictures. Kristen Chenoweth is getting negative comments for her National Anthem performance during the NBA Finals. Sarah Michelle Gellar is returning the ‘Buffy The Vampire’ universe as an executive producer for a reboot and wants to ‘bring back everyone who died’. Marc Maron’s new comedy special ‘Panicked’ is set to premiere on HBO and Max on August 1st. Johnny Knoxville is set to host a reboot of ‘Fear Factor’ on Fox. The clips are played.

National Anthem Resolution (00:39:43) The gang follow up on Kristen Chenoweth’s National Anthem Performance from Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Casey takes note of local singer Ron Brooks’ performances of the National Anthem. They all come to a conclusion of if they liked or disliked the national anthem performances.

East Coast Heat Dome (00:46:04) The gang discuss the blanket of heat and humidity sweeping the east coast and share how they’ve dealt with the heat. Listeners also call in to share their thoughts.

Hot Jobs (00:59:34) Listeners call in to share their experience working in ‘hot jobs’.

Bizarre File (01:24:32) Rescue operations are underway after a hiker was trapped for 4 days inside of a volcano in Indonesia. 3 hikers die in a California waterfall after they were first reported missing. 6 people were killed after a boat capsized in Lake Tahoe. 80-year-old-man in West Virginia found under a deep predicament after being submerged under a large creek.

Discreet City Beat (01:42:32) David Corenswet (who plays the new Superman and is from Philly) goes on People Magazine to do a ‘This Or That’ Philly Edition. The gang then answers the highly divisive questions themselves. Callers also share their take on those debates.

Something That Left Your Mouth (02:44:03) A lawyer says “Honey” to a Colorado court judge when defending his client. The gang then brings up and invites listeners to share Freudian slips they encounter or have done themselves.

Bizarre File (03:24:30) In Spain, local police patrol notices a driver who is pulled over for not wearing a seat belt. A man who is pulled over turns out to be a beekeeper who unleashes a swarm of bees. The remains of nearly 800 infants and children are expected to be found inside a septic tank in Ireland. An aggressive catfish that is 6 feet long injures multiple people in Bavaria. The police shot the catfish as it showed no signs of moving away. The rotting body of a retired Connecticut detective is found in the detective's home.

Hollywood Trash & Music News (03:43:20) Bianca Censori wears nothing but an edible candy bar out and about—an incredibly effective tactic for attracting bears. Ellen DeGeneres has been mean her entire career. Hailey Bieber raises eyebrows after being photographed without her wedding ring. Concert Announcement! Queens Of The Stone Age announce “The Catacombs Tour” at unique venues A new Lemonheads album releases this fall after a nearly 20-year hiatus, with a tour following the release.