Philadelphia To Honor Service Personnel with Vet Fest

Philadelphia's Wawa Welcome America event schedule will include Vet Fest, a celebration of the nation's veterans. It will take place at City Hall on Wednesday, June 25, from 11am-3pm.

This year is the first time the festival will align with Welcome America, according to Philadelphia's Office of Veterans Affairs Director Gregory Wright.

“This year is literally going to be one of our biggest festivals,” Wright said in a statement shared with The Philadelphia Sunday Sun. “With Wawa Welcome America, helping to sponsor and also bring sponsorship through American Airlines, we are able to bring so many more resources to our veterans. This year, we have over 40 different vendors who will be able to offer housing, legal aid, employment, and health care support.”

Several organizations that provide support for veterans will also be honored this year, including AHARI (A Home Is a Right) and the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation (OSJL).

Founded by Stephanie Booker in 2011, AHARI helps veterans and their families who are homeless or at risk for homelessness obtain housing support.