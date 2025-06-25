ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Award Winning Delco BBQ Joint Featured Tonight On ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service’

Tonight at 9pm, Wilson’s Secret Sauce will be featured on a new episode of “Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service”. Owner, Steve Wilson wrote on social media yesterday: “I’ve never asked anyone…

Marisa Magnatta
Gordon Ramsay attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 14: Gordon Ramsay attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Tonight at 9pm, Wilson’s Secret Sauce will be featured on a new episode of “Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service”.

Owner, Steve Wilson wrote on social media yesterday: “I’ve never asked anyone for help because I don’t know how or who to ask, but Gordon Ramsay popped in for a week back in March to sit me down and offer his advice. Why me, why us? In the end you’ll see why and how he helped. Tune into Fox anywhere in country (that’s pretty cool, huh?)… and Go Birds!”

“Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service” is a new reality show featuring the famed chef going undercover to discover what’s really happening at restaurants across the country. It’s filled with twists and turns including a final reveal of which member of the staff invited Chef Ramsay in to reboot the restaurant.

Wilson’s Secret Sauce has been a longtime supporter of 93.3 WMMR. Steve just completed the ACS Bike-a-thon with Team WMMR and is now collecting donations to ride in the Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation Ben to the Shore Bike Tour with Team WMMR Rock and Rollers.

The Wilson’s Secret Sauce episode of “Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service” airs tonight at 9pm on FOX 29 and streams tomorrow on HULU.

DelCoGordon Ramsay
Marisa MagnattaWriter
Marisa Magnatta, Producer at The Preston & Steve Show, has clocked-in two decades at 93.3 WMMR, Philly. She’s your source for everything Philly, concert, sports fan, restaurant or Preston & Steve Show related.
Related Stories
David Corenswet meets fans as he attends the "Superman" World Tour Manila stop on June 19, 2025 in Manila, Philippines.
LocalDavid Corenswet Plays This or That Picking Philly FavoritesThe Preston & Steve Show
Daily Rush - Cheri Oteri (1)
Preston and Steve's® Daily RushP1! P1! Cheri Oteri’s Been The Ultimate 93.3 WMMR Fan Since Day #1The Preston & Steve Show
Steve & the otters OTTER DIVES OFF STEVE EDIT
LocalSteve Swims With Otters at Coastal Wilds in DelawareThe Preston & Steve Show
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect