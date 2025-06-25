Award Winning Delco BBQ Joint Featured Tonight On ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service’
Tonight at 9pm, Wilson’s Secret Sauce will be featured on a new episode of “Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service”.
Owner, Steve Wilson wrote on social media yesterday: “I’ve never asked anyone for help because I don’t know how or who to ask, but Gordon Ramsay popped in for a week back in March to sit me down and offer his advice. Why me, why us? In the end you’ll see why and how he helped. Tune into Fox anywhere in country (that’s pretty cool, huh?)… and Go Birds!”
“Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service” is a new reality show featuring the famed chef going undercover to discover what’s really happening at restaurants across the country. It’s filled with twists and turns including a final reveal of which member of the staff invited Chef Ramsay in to reboot the restaurant.
Wilson’s Secret Sauce has been a longtime supporter of 93.3 WMMR. Steve just completed the ACS Bike-a-thon with Team WMMR and is now collecting donations to ride in the Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation Ben to the Shore Bike Tour with Team WMMR Rock and Rollers.
The Wilson’s Secret Sauce episode of “Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service” airs tonight at 9pm on FOX 29 and streams tomorrow on HULU.