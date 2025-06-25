Sammy Hagar Talks ‘Thank You’ with Pierre Robert

When you're a musical artist that can be associated by an entire color, you know you have certainly made some waves. The "Red Rocker" Sammy Hagar can certainly attest to that with his musical contributions ranges from Montrose to Chickenfoot, his solo outings and of course his time in Van Halen. In terms of the year 2025, Sammy released a great track called Encore, Thank You, Goodnight. which is a tribute to his former bandmate and guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen. To celebrate this release, the California native dialed into the WMMR studios to chat with another legendary figure who hails from the Golden State: our very own Pierre Robert.

Encore, Thank You, Goodnight.

The genesis of this song came from a dream that Sammy Hagar had one night where, according to him, Eddie Van Halen visited with him in the dream to write a song. "I had a melody in my dream. Eddie and I were trying to write a song and he was saying oh, check this out ...When I woke up, I remembered that and then I picked up the guitar and I started trying to learn the riff that I was thinking" recalls Sammy.

In order to also make the dream a reality you'll need a full band to complete the instruments. In the case of this number, its a musical all-star team. Along with Sammy Hagar, former Van Halen bandmate and bassist Michael Anthony appears on the record as well as guitar wizard Joe Satriani and drummer extraordinaire Kenny Aronoff.

The pair also discuss the recent "Best of All Worlds" residency in Las Vegas, Pierre first seeing Montrose whilst growing up in California, and Sammy's upcoming role in the final Black Sabbath performance taking place in Birmingham, England. These topics and more available below and a big "Thank You" to the legendary Red Rocker Sammy Hagar for taking the time to chat with MMR!

LISTEN: Pierre Robert & Sammy Hagar