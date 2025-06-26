7 Brew to Open New Berks County Location

If your summer travels from Philadelphia take you through Berks County, you'll likely want some liquid fuel for your journey. The popular drive-thru coffee chain 7 Brew has announced it will open a new location at 3405 N. Fifth St. Highway in Muhlenberg Township this summer.

"We don't have an opening date yet, but it's looking like late August or early September," a 7 Brew representative told 69 News.

Known nationwide for its handcrafted coffee, teas, and other drinks, the new 7 Brew location will join four other coffee stands in Pennsylvania. It will be locally operated by Brew Team Group, a franchisee of 7 Brew. Another 7 Brew in Berks County can be found at 3582 Penn Ave. in Sinking Spring.

The business takes its name from the company's seven original coffees:

Blondie (vanilla and caramel breve)

Brunette (hazelnut and caramel mocha)

Cinnamon Roll (brown sugar cinnamon and white chocolate breve)

German Chocolate (coconut and caramel mocha)

Smooth 7 (Irish cream and white chocolate breve)

Sweet & Salty (salted caramel and white chocolate breve)

White Chocolate Mocha (white chocolate and milk chocolate mocha)

In addition to the franchise's seven original coffees, customers can also enjoy several classics, including the following:

Breve

Cappuccino

Caramel macchiato

Chai tea

Cocoa

House blend

Iced or hot lattes

Matcha