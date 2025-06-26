ContestsMMR Rock Shop
7 Brew to Open New Berks County Location

Michael Vyskocil
7 Brew Drive Thru
Getty Royalty Free

If your summer travels from Philadelphia take you through Berks County, you'll likely want some liquid fuel for your journey. The popular drive-thru coffee chain 7 Brew has announced it will open a new location at 3405 N. Fifth St. Highway in Muhlenberg Township this summer.

"We don't have an opening date yet, but it's looking like late August or early September," a 7 Brew representative told 69 News.

Known nationwide for its handcrafted coffee, teas, and other drinks, the new 7 Brew location will join four other coffee stands in Pennsylvania. It will be locally operated by Brew Team Group, a franchisee of 7 Brew. Another 7 Brew in Berks County can be found at 3582 Penn Ave. in Sinking Spring.

The business takes its name from the company's seven original coffees: 

  • Blondie (vanilla and caramel breve)
  • Brunette (hazelnut and caramel mocha)
  • Cinnamon Roll (brown sugar cinnamon and white chocolate breve)
  • German Chocolate (coconut and caramel mocha)
  • Smooth 7 (Irish cream and white chocolate breve)
  • Sweet & Salty (salted caramel and white chocolate breve)
  • White Chocolate Mocha (white chocolate and milk chocolate mocha)

In addition to the franchise's seven original coffees, customers can also enjoy several classics, including the following:

  • Breve
  • Cappuccino 
  • Caramel macchiato
  • Chai tea
  • Cocoa
  • House blend
  • Iced or hot lattes
  • Matcha

Other drinks on the menu include 7 Energy drinks, 7 Fizz drinks (sparkling water infused with any flavor), fruit smoothies, shakes, and hot and iced teas.

Additional information about 7 Brew

CoffeePhiladelphia
Michael VyskocilWriter
