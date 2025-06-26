7 Brew to Open New Berks County Location
If your summer travels from Philadelphia take you through Berks County, you'll likely want some liquid fuel for your journey. The popular drive-thru coffee chain 7 Brew has announced it will open a new location at 3405 N. Fifth St. Highway in Muhlenberg Township this summer.
"We don't have an opening date yet, but it's looking like late August or early September," a 7 Brew representative told 69 News.
Known nationwide for its handcrafted coffee, teas, and other drinks, the new 7 Brew location will join four other coffee stands in Pennsylvania. It will be locally operated by Brew Team Group, a franchisee of 7 Brew. Another 7 Brew in Berks County can be found at 3582 Penn Ave. in Sinking Spring.
The business takes its name from the company's seven original coffees:
- Blondie (vanilla and caramel breve)
- Brunette (hazelnut and caramel mocha)
- Cinnamon Roll (brown sugar cinnamon and white chocolate breve)
- German Chocolate (coconut and caramel mocha)
- Smooth 7 (Irish cream and white chocolate breve)
- Sweet & Salty (salted caramel and white chocolate breve)
- White Chocolate Mocha (white chocolate and milk chocolate mocha)
In addition to the franchise's seven original coffees, customers can also enjoy several classics, including the following:
- Breve
- Cappuccino
- Caramel macchiato
- Chai tea
- Cocoa
- House blend
- Iced or hot lattes
- Matcha
Other drinks on the menu include 7 Energy drinks, 7 Fizz drinks (sparkling water infused with any flavor), fruit smoothies, shakes, and hot and iced teas.