Green Day Singer Stops Show to Call Out Fan with Water Gun at German Festival

At Germany's Hurricane Festival, Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong cut the music short. A fan kept spraying him with a water gun, disrupting the June 22 performance. During a crowd sing-along while performing "Jesus of Suburbia," Armstrong set his guitar down. He walked to the edge of the stage, staring straight at the troublemaker. "Do you understand me?" he asked the person, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Bad weather pushed the show back two hours to midnight, and the water attacks went on for an hour before Armstrong took action. The incident was posted on TikTok, and it quickly went viral.

The Mirror reported one fan commenting, "The 'fan' was shooting water with a f***king water pistol at Billie's face for an hour… the show started at midnight, so it was nearly 1 a.m." On social media, people expressed a mix of shock and support for Armstrong.

The 53-year-old singer picked up his guitar and got back to work. "Hands up!" he called out. The rest of the set went smoothly, with no more interruptions. Media requests about the incident remain unanswered by the band's representatives. This year, Green Day also had a memorable performance at Coachella when a fireworks set a palm tree on fire.

The group's European tour continues with stops across Scandinavia and Luxembourg. They'll return to American soil for the Minnesota Yacht Club festival on July 20.

Festival stages worldwide make up most of their current tour dates. The final shows will take place at California's Ohana Fest on September 28 and Yaamava Theatre on September 30. You can find all of their upcoming shows on their official website.