Inside “No Place Like Home” With Josh Katz of Badflower

In an interview with Josh Katz, frontman of Badflower, Brent Porche caught up with the lead singer about the production of the band's recent album.

Following the release of the band’s latest album, No Place Like Home, Katz chatted with Brent Porche about tour pranks, name twins, guest appearances of mariachi bands, and the reason why there are holes in his walls... You can watch the full interview below, or stream it on the MMaRchives Podcast.

No Place Like Home

The title of the album is a double meaning, according to Katz. "‘No place like home’ is referring to a better period of time," he says. "And then also, I am a homebody. I'm very secluded in the little home I live in and I'm not very social.”

The 13 new tracks in production with Big Machine Records tell a story of a better life in a different time. The album includes the single "Paws," a song relating to the loss of Katz’ beloved dog, Maggie.

Pranks on the Road

Being a musician isn't all serious subject matter. Katz recalled the best prank he's ever witnessed while on tour. "We were on tour with Nothing More and a band called Palisades... It was in San Antonio, and it was Nothing More's hometown show. The Palisades guys found a mariachi band and they got them... to walk out on stage during the Nothing More set and play mariachi music. It was amazing! That's one of my favorite pranks I've ever seen."

Looking Ahead

Following the release of their latest album, Badflower will be on tour with 311. As the tour ticks away, don’t be surprised if a tour prank takes place, as proposed by Brent. The band will be all around the Philly area on their upcoming tour, including shows in Atlantic City, NJ and Bethlehem, PA. The new album No Place Like Home is available on streaming services now.

WATCH: Josh Katz of Badflower with Brent Porche on WMMR