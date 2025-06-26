WMMR and Rita’s team up to give away Beetlejuice Tickets at the Kimmel

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Eric Simon
Rita’s give away Beetlejuice Tickets at the Kimmel

Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets for the BEETLEJUICE 7/30 performance at 7:30pm

To participate in the Sweepstakes,

Visit any participating Rita’s Location in the Greater Philadelphia Region during regular business hours beginning on Monday July 7, 2025 and ending on Sunday, July 20, 2025

Scan the QR Code on the Beetlejuice Sweepstakes poster and follow the link and instructions to enter the Sweepstakes by completing and submitting the online entry form (“Online Entry Period”).

Online entrants are subject to all notices posted online including but not limited to the Sponsor's Privacy Policy.

Limit one (1) entry per eligible person during the Online Entry Period regardless if entrant has more than one email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by the Sweepstakes administrator.

This Sweepstakes is open to all Sponsor listeners who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry into the Sweepstakes, who are legal US residents and reside in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, except where prohibited by law. Winners must possess a valid, government-issued ID and show proof of residency to verify eligibility.

Eric Simon
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
