Grocery Outlet Opens in Fairless Hills

Grocery Outlet opened its doors to the Fairless Hills community on Thursday, June 26, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the store on Lincoln Highway.

Located next to a newly reopened Big Lots, the discount grocery store features approximately 14,000 square feet of shopping space. It's open daily from 8am-9pm.

Throughout opening week, shoppers will receive one reusable bag with their purchase while supplies last. Shoppers will also have the opportunity to enter a drawing through July 26 to win $1,000 in free groceries.

According to Phillyburbs.com, the store's owner, Andy Hinds, commemorated the opening of Grocery Outlet by giving back to the community. Hinds made a $1,000 donation to the nonprofit Family Service Association of Bucks County.