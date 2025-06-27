Grocery Outlet Opens in Fairless Hills
Grocery Outlet opened its doors to the Fairless Hills community on Thursday, June 26, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the store on Lincoln Highway.
Located next to a newly reopened Big Lots, the discount grocery store features approximately 14,000 square feet of shopping space. It's open daily from 8am-9pm.
Throughout opening week, shoppers will receive one reusable bag with their purchase while supplies last. Shoppers will also have the opportunity to enter a drawing through July 26 to win $1,000 in free groceries.
According to Phillyburbs.com, the store's owner, Andy Hinds, commemorated the opening of Grocery Outlet by giving back to the community. Hinds made a $1,000 donation to the nonprofit Family Service Association of Bucks County.
According to the company, Grocery Outlet is a "high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables, and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores."