Shady Maple, Miller’s Smorgasbords Among Top 2 Buffets

If you're up for a road trip from Philadelphia to Lancaster County, don't pass up an opportunity to dine at one of the county's two buffets that made the list of USA TODAY's 10 best buffet restaurants in the United States.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl and Miller's Smorgasbord in Ronks were selected as the No. 1 and No. 2 winners, respectively, of the nationwide readers' poll.

Here's what USA TODAY had to say about the two buffet experiences:

"Shady Maple Smorgasbord serves delectable Pennsylvania Dutch dishes in East Earl, Pennsylvania, and just might be the largest buffet in the country. The well-prepared comfort food is offered on a 200-foot-long smorgasbord, and the space is designed to offer a cafeteria-style ambience. A gift shop is open to visitors, and their birthday specials are popular.

"Miller's Smorgasbord is a warm and homey restaurant in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. It offers a soup and salad buffet in addition to its popular traditional smorgasbord buffet, which includes dishes like Swedish meatballs, Lancaster County chicken corn soup, chicken and waffles, baked ham with cider sauce, and Pennsylvania Dutch shoofly pie."

Shady Maple's USA TODAY recognition comes as the smorgasbord celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

According to a Lancaster Online report, food celebrity Adam Richman visited the smorgasbord for his online food series, "Pro Moves," on YouTube. In 2019, actor Henry Winkler complimented Shady Maple on social media: “Food Tip: East Earl, PA .. The Shady Maple (all you can eat ): "Oh my it's good,” tweeted “The Fonz” on the platform now known as X.