Fishtown’s Under the El Bazaar to Return

Fishtown's popular Under the El Bazaar series is returning on Saturday, June 28, with two future dates for the event planned.

The free, family-friendly street festival will feature live music, vendors, and restaurant specials. It will take place along North Front Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Palmer Street from 12pm-7pm.

The Under the El Bazaar will also be held on Saturday, July 26, and Saturday, Aug. 23 at the same scheduled times.

According to Philly Voice, LMNO, Percy Street Barbecue, and the International Bar and Evil Genius Beer Co. will provide outdoor eating, food and drink deals, and special menu items.

Around 16 vendors are expected to be present and offer homemade and up-cycled jewelry, clothing, and accessories. Additional activities face paintings, balloon art, and caricature drawings from 12:30pm to 6:30pm.