Black Sabbath Set for Final Show as Jack Osbourne Talks Documentary and Charity Event

The metal titans Black Sabbath will bid farewell at Villa Park, Birmingham, on July 5. The show will support three charities: Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorn Children's Hospice. Meanwhile, Jack Osbourne prepares to screen The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne with a special Q&A session before Black Sabbath's concert. He was an executive producer for the documentary. It condenses more than 70 years of Ozzy's life into a 90-minute film that highlights pivotal moments in his father's journey.

According to BBC News, Jack Osbourne described Ozzy as "the most humble egomaniac you'll ever meet," and he emphasized the significant influence that Black Sabbath's music had on new metal bands.

The Back To The Beginning concert packs a punch with metal giants Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, and Halestorm. Wolfgang Van Halen stepped back from the bill because he was already committed to a tour with Creed.

Sharon picked these charity groups to give back to Birmingham. "She felt it wouldn't be a proper send off without saying thank you to Birmingham," Jack said. TV networks showed the documentary after Covid shut down its planned South by Southwest launch.

Looking back at The Osbournes on MTV from 2002 to 2005, Jack calls those "the most uncomfortable years" he lived through. His kids mock the old shows. "It's funny, when they watch the episodes all they do is just go, 'oh my god, you're so cringe,'" he shared.

A fresh film about Ozzy and Sharon is taking shape in Hollywood. "It's coming together wonderfully and we're really happy and my dad's pretty chuffed by it," Jack mentioned.