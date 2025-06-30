ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Black Sabbath Set for Final Show as Jack Osbourne Talks Documentary and Charity Event

The metal titans Black Sabbath will bid farewell at Villa Park, Birmingham, on July 5. The show will support three charities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice….

Laura Adkins
Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium on August 08, 2022 on the Birmingham, England.
Eddie Keogh / Stringer via Getty Images

The metal titans Black Sabbath will bid farewell at Villa Park, Birmingham, on July 5. The show will support three charities: Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorn Children's Hospice. Meanwhile, Jack Osbourne prepares to screen The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne with a special Q&A session before Black Sabbath's concert. He was an executive producer for the documentary. It condenses more than 70 years of Ozzy's life into a 90-minute film that highlights pivotal moments in his father's journey.

According to BBC News, Jack Osbourne described Ozzy as "the most humble egomaniac you'll ever meet," and he emphasized the significant influence that Black Sabbath's music had on new metal bands. 

The Back To The Beginning concert packs a punch with metal giants Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, and Halestorm. Wolfgang Van Halen stepped back from the bill because he was already committed to a tour with Creed.

Sharon picked these charity groups to give back to Birmingham. "She felt it wouldn't be a proper send off without saying thank you to Birmingham," Jack said. TV networks showed the documentary after Covid shut down its planned South by Southwest launch.

Looking back at The Osbournes on MTV from 2002 to 2005, Jack calls those "the most uncomfortable years" he lived through. His kids mock the old shows. "It's funny, when they watch the episodes all they do is just go, 'oh my god, you're so cringe,'" he shared.

A fresh film about Ozzy and Sharon is taking shape in Hollywood. "It's coming together wonderfully and we're really happy and my dad's pretty chuffed by it," Jack mentioned.

Villa Park is close to where Ozzy spent his childhood in Aston. This final bow marks an end and a gift, supporting causes close to stars' hearts, like fighting Parkinson's.

Black SabbathOzzy Osbourne
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
David Bowie’s Best Lyrics: Exploring Space, Sci-Fi, and the Human Condition
MusicDavid Bowie’s Best Lyrics: Exploring Space, Sci-Fi, and the Human ConditionRob Baird
Black Sabbath band members Geezer Butler, Bill Ward, Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi pose backstage with the award for their induction into the UK Music Hall Of Fame 2005
MusicBlack Sabbath: The Best 30 Songs From The Ozzy Osbourne Era(s), RankedBrian Ives // Managing Editor, Beasley Media
Shane Hawkins Steps into Father’s Role as Chevy Metal Sets Off on 11-City Summer Tour
MusicShane Hawkins Steps into Father’s Role as Chevy Metal Sets Off on 11-City Summer TourDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect