ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Meet The Circus Hearts, Rock n’ Roll from Philadelphia

Meet MMR’s Local Shots Artist of the Month for July, The Circus Hearts, hailing from Philadelphia, PA. They embody a vintage style of rock n’ roll, with a sound is…

Brent Porche
The Circus Hearts

Meet MMR's Local Shots Artist of the Month for July, The Circus Hearts, hailing from Philadelphia, PA.

They embody a vintage style of rock n' roll, with a sound is reminiscent of classic bands like The Rolling Stones, Faces and The Black Crowes. Drawing from those influences means drawing from your soul, just as our forefathers and mothers did in the genre, and this band has plenty of soul to go around.

The Circus Hearts are a nine piece ensemble, with layers of vocals and instruments to fill out their passionate and theatrical sound. With this many people on stage, their live shows are as high energy as they come, and they always leave the audience wanting more.

They released their debut EP titled A Stitch or Two… in 2023. The six song EP features five original songs plus a cover of The Faces' “Had Me A Real Good Time”. It's available on vinyl (we love that here on WMMR!) and you can get that on their Bandcamp page.

Now, the group have returned to the recording studio, working on the follow up release. Look out for a couple single releases this summer, followed by a winter release of their full album. They've also got some show announcements lined up for us, starting with the band playing Riverfest in Reading, PA on August 23rd.

Hear songs by The Circus Hearts every Wednesday at 6:30pm this month with Brent Porche on WMMR.

The Circus Hearts are:

  • Joe Anzuena (Lead Vocals)
  • Sean Flynn (Guitar)
  • Chris Peace (Guitar, Piano)
  • Chris Herninko (Bass)
  • Jojo Buerklin (Drums)
  • Mike Kiker (Keyboards)
  • Bobby Michaels (Saxophone)
  • Reneth Marie (Backing Vocals)
  • Michelle Roane (Backing Vocals)

Follow the Band:

The Circus Hearts - "Baby Bye Bye"

Discover Even More New Music

Local Shots with Brent Porche, 2023 hero

More from Brent Porche

Local Shots
Brent PorcheEditor
Catch Brent Porche on-air and online weekdays between 3PM – 7PM on WMMR. Brent loves to celebrate important musical anniversaries and milestones on my show, especially on Double Shot Tuesdays! He is honored to continue to the legacy of ‘MMR’s Local Shots Artist of the Month feature every Wednesday on-air at 6:30pm and via the Local Shots Headquarters page online, anytime at WMMR.com.
Related Stories
This Day in Rock History: July 1
MusicThis Day in Rock History: July 1Kelly Shearing
Saluting Canadian Musicians in Honor of Canada Day
MusicSaluting Canadian Musicians in Honor of Canada DayErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
David Bowie’s Best Lyrics: Exploring Space, Sci-Fi, and the Human Condition
MusicDavid Bowie’s Best Lyrics: Exploring Space, Sci-Fi, and the Human ConditionRob Baird
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect