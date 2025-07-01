Meet The Circus Hearts, Rock n’ Roll from Philadelphia

Meet MMR's Local Shots Artist of the Month for July, The Circus Hearts, hailing from Philadelphia, PA.

They embody a vintage style of rock n' roll, with a sound is reminiscent of classic bands like The Rolling Stones, Faces and The Black Crowes. Drawing from those influences means drawing from your soul, just as our forefathers and mothers did in the genre, and this band has plenty of soul to go around.

The Circus Hearts are a nine piece ensemble, with layers of vocals and instruments to fill out their passionate and theatrical sound. With this many people on stage, their live shows are as high energy as they come, and they always leave the audience wanting more.

They released their debut EP titled A Stitch or Two… in 2023. The six song EP features five original songs plus a cover of The Faces' “Had Me A Real Good Time”. It's available on vinyl (we love that here on WMMR!) and you can get that on their Bandcamp page.



Now, the group have returned to the recording studio, working on the follow up release. Look out for a couple single releases this summer, followed by a winter release of their full album. They've also got some show announcements lined up for us, starting with the band playing Riverfest in Reading, PA on August 23rd.

Hear songs by The Circus Hearts every Wednesday at 6:30pm this month with Brent Porche on WMMR.

The Circus Hearts are:

Joe Anzuena (Lead Vocals)

Sean Flynn (Guitar)

Chris Peace (Guitar, Piano)

Chris Herninko (Bass)

Jojo Buerklin (Drums)

Mike Kiker (Keyboards)

Bobby Michaels (Saxophone)

Reneth Marie (Backing Vocals)

Michelle Roane (Backing Vocals)

Follow the Band:

The Circus Hearts - "Baby Bye Bye"

