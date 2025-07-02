Celebrating Jacky’s Birthday With Our Favorite Bam Bam Moment of the Year
Last Fall, Jacky Bam Bam filled in for the legendary Pierre Robert. Responsibilities when covering the MMR Midday Shift include Coffee Break Music Marathons, Work Force Blocks, and giving out the Letter of the Day during The Preston & Steve Show Crossover.
JACKY NAILED IT.
Each day that week got more and more rambunctious with extra sound effects and bonus energy.
This video is a montage of the full week of letters and may be Preston Elliot's most watched Daily Rush:
