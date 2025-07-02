ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Celebrating Jacky’s Birthday With Our Favorite Bam Bam Moment of the Year

Last Fall, Jacky Bam Bam filled in for the legendary Pierre Robert. Responsibilities when covering the MMR Midday Shift include Coffee Break Music Marathons, Work Force Blocks, and giving out…

The Preston & Steve Show
Daily Rush - Bam Bam daily letter

Last Fall, Jacky Bam Bam filled in for the legendary Pierre Robert. Responsibilities when covering the MMR Midday Shift include Coffee Break Music Marathons, Work Force Blocks, and giving out the Letter of the Day during The Preston & Steve Show Crossover.

JACKY NAILED IT.

Each day that week got more and more rambunctious with extra sound effects and bonus energy.

This video is a montage of the full week of letters and may be Preston Elliot's most watched Daily Rush:

Jacky Bam Bam
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
Related Stories
P&amp;S Daily Stream 2 Tuesday
Preston & StevePreston & Steve Show Livestream Tuesday, July 1, 2025The Preston & Steve Show
P&amp;S Daily Stream 5 Friday
Preston & StevePreston & Steve Show Livestream Friday, June 27, 2025Marisa Magnatta
Hersheypark livestream
Preston & StevePreston & Steve Show Livestream Thursday, June 26, 2025Marisa Magnatta
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect