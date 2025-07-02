Little Feat’s Enduring Legacy: Remembering Paul Barrere and a Legendary Tower Theatre Performance

"We're sandwiched between The Manhattan Transfer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and B.B. King". That remarkable sentence is how Little Feat described their sound on the liner notes on their 1991 release Shake Me Up. The gentleman who wrote that particular line, Paul Barrere, would've celebrated his 77th birthday today (July 3) were he still with us. In honor of that, Pierre flashes us back to September 19th, 1991, for a special Work Force Block conversation and performance from Little Feat.

Playing at The Tower Theatre

The members of Little Feat were in the City of Brotherly Love to play that evening at the Tower Theatre. Many artists have commented to Pierre about the acoustics being amazing in the Upper Darby institution. Paul Barrere, along with Bill Payne, Craig Fuller, and Fred Tackett, couldn't agree more with Pierre. When it was noted that the building was a bit "weathered," the lads thought that gave it its charm. "You know what happens? They restore those places and they don't let you play rock 'n' roll!"

They certainly have the freedom to rock and roll at WMMR, where they did wicked acoustic versions of Feat songs, including Rad Gumbo. After playing that they regaled Pierre about some New Orleans establishments that actually sell Rad Gumbo. They also played their soulful, swingin' title track of their sophomore album, Sailin' Shoes. To close the performance, they gave Pierre and MMR the exclusive first acoustic performance of the song Shake Me Up. These songs, once thought lost, have been added to the ever-expanding MMaRchive musical library for your future listening pleasure as well!

The members of Little Feat also discussed seeing different age groups at shows, opening up for Jimmy Buffett, and what makes them the "quintessential American band". You can hear the full conversation below as we wish a happy heavenly birthday to Paul Barrere.

LISTEN: Pierre Robert & Little Feat September 19, 1991