Billy Gardell Hanging With The Preston & Steve Show

Billy Gardell returns to the studio for the first time in years and opens up about his dramatic 175-pound weight loss, how COVID pushed him to get healthy, and the mindset shift that came with it. He shares hilarious stories about losing his crazy leather jacket, relearning stand-up, and how the internet twists his transformation.

The guys swap concert tales, talk Ozempic, and laugh about old clothes that could cover stadiums. Plus, Gardell reflects on his acting career, his love of comedy, and why he’s happiest staying out of the spotlight.

The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
