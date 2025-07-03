Garden State Live! to Feature Rising Local Artists

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City and the Prudential North to Shore Festival have collaborated for the launch of Garden State Live!

The new monthly concert series will highlight the talent of some of New Jersey's up-and-coming musical artists.

According to Broadway World, the series is set to begin on Friday, Aug. 8, at Sound Waves Theater. Headliners include Low Cut Connie, led by Cherry Hill native Adam Weiner, and Atlantic City-based rock trio Isn't It Always.

Garden State Live! will take place one Friday each month through May 2026. Approximately two to three artists per show from across New Jersey will appear, with a focus on spotlighting talent from South and Central New Jersey. Tickets to attend Garden State Live! are $10.

Here's a look at confirmed artists for the upcoming Garden State Live! performances this fall:

Sept. 5: Blues artists Billy Walton (Asbury Park), Debra Devi (Jersey City), and Twisted Livin (Somers Point)

Blues artists Billy Walton (Asbury Park), Debra Devi (Jersey City), and Twisted Livin (Somers Point) Oct. 3: Pop rocker Destinee Monroe (Egg Harbor), Red (Hammonton), and pop band The Grip Weeds (Highland Park)

Pop rocker Destinee Monroe (Egg Harbor), Red (Hammonton), and pop band The Grip Weeds (Highland Park) Nov. 21: Country artists Megan Knight (Williamstown), Holdyn Barder (Stone Harbor), and Kenny Curcio (Medford)

Country artists Megan Knight (Williamstown), Holdyn Barder (Stone Harbor), and Kenny Curcio (Medford) Dec. 19: Pop singer-songwriters Max Davey (Woodstown), Maddie Hogan (Cape May), and Camille K (Mount Laurel)

“Everyone who loves music knows that New Jersey has always been fertile ground where creative artists of all stripes thrive,” “We can't wait to present the next Sinatra, the next Springsteen, the next Naughty by Nature, or Halsey at Garden State Live!” -John Schreiber, President and CEO of NJPAC, producers for the North to Shore Festival (via Broadway World)