‘The Boys’ Cast Say Farewell to Their Characters as Filming for Final Season Wraps Up

The Boys are hanging up their capes, their Compound V, and (in Billy Butcher’s case) their potty mouths. After years of gore, (literal guts), and glory, the cast of Amazon Prime’s The Boys has wrapped filming for the fifth and final season, and they’re saying goodbye to the supes and scoundrels we’ve loved (and loved to hate).

The Boys Filming for Final Season Wraps Up

Fans are excited for the superhero satire show’s final season for a lot of reasons. Creator Eric Kripke teased previously that “There will probably be lots of deaths. There’s no guarantee of who’s gonna survive.”

Whatever the final season has in store for the fans, the cast and crew are having a bittersweet moment as they say goodbye. Erin Moriarty, who plays Annie January/Starlight, posted a carousel of on-set photos on her Instagram. She captioned the post with: “honestly, f—k “don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” The tears have begun. The posts are incoming. I said goodbye to most of my work family today and I’ll be ready to smile about it when I’m ready to smile about it. To my Boys fam: love you, c—s. Forever."

Laz Alonso, who plays Mother’s Milk/MM, commented on her post with “We love you back Erincita, while Jack Quaid, the protagonist Hughie Campbell and is Starlight’s love interest in the series wrote, “Love you so much Erin!” with three heart emojis.

Quaid, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter before filming for the final season wrapped, said, “I still have about six shooting days to go [as of June 22], and it’s just getting more and more surreal that I’m going to have to start saying goodbye to Hughie Campbell. It’s emotional. It’s bittersweet. This show has done everything for me. I love it. I love the people. I’m going to miss everyone so much, and it’s going to be weird [without it].”

Kripke Bids Farewell

Show creator Kripke also shared a photo of himself standing at the Seven’s headquarters in Vought Tower. He wrote in the caption, “This is the last time I'll ever be on this set. It'll be torn down soon. It's bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude. We have the best cast, the best crew, the most fun story to write, and something that is impossible to predict: the right timing. You wait your whole career to have maybe two of those things, if you're lucky. We got all of them."

He thanked his The Boys family and told them he loved them all. To the fans, he wrote, “Thanks for watching, can't wait for you to see the grand finale. That's a wrap.”

Fortunately for Kripke, his goodbye is only short-lived, as he will next focus on Vought Rising, a prequel starring Ackles, who will reprise his role as Soldier Boy, alongside Aya Cash as Stormfront.