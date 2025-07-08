Steve Recommends: Failsafe Guide To Spot Deceptive AI Videos
Do you know someone who fell for an online scam? Maybe a Nigerian Prince asked them for a large donation, or Google reached out to congratulate them on being the…
Do you know someone who fell for an online scam? Maybe a Nigerian Prince asked them for a large donation, or Google reached out to congratulate them on being the one billionth search?
While these traditional scams aren’t as prevalent as they used to be, the rise of Artificial Intelligence has given way to new, more advanced, kinds of scams.
Thankfully, the folks over at the Corridor Crew have used their extensive special effects knowledge to create a handy dandy guide that you can show mom, dad, grandma, grandpa or your really gullible friend to make sure they stay safe online. Check out the video here:
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
Related Stories