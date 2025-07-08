ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Steve Recommends: Failsafe Guide To Spot Deceptive AI Videos

Do you know someone who fell for an online scam? Maybe a Nigerian Prince asked them for a large donation, or Google reached out to congratulate them on being the…

The Preston & Steve Show
FAKE PHOTO

Do you know someone who fell for an online scam? Maybe a Nigerian Prince asked them for a large donation, or Google reached out to congratulate them on being the one billionth search?

While these traditional scams aren’t as prevalent as they used to be, the rise of Artificial Intelligence has given way to new, more advanced, kinds of scams.

Thankfully, the folks over at the Corridor Crew have used their extensive special effects knowledge to create a handy dandy guide that you can show mom, dad, grandma, grandpa or your really gullible friend to make sure they stay safe online. Check out the video here:

AI
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
Related Stories
Daily Rush Billy Gardell
Daily RushBilly Gardell Hanging With The Preston & Steve ShowThe Preston & Steve Show
Casey Boy birthday livestream
Preston & SteveYouTube LiveStream: Watch Casey Boy’s Surprise 50th Birthday PartyThe Preston & Steve Show
Daily Rush - Bam Bam daily letter
Preston & SteveCelebrating Jacky’s Birthday With Our Favorite Bam Bam Moment of the YearThe Preston & Steve Show
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect