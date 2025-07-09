John Bush Passes on Metallica Spot, Gets Ready for New Armored Saint Record

John Bush turned down Metallica's offer years ago. Now, he's back in the studio with Armored Saint, preparing their next release for spring 2026.

"That is real. That actually happened before Armored Saint even started really for the most part. ... It was an honor to be asked to sing in Metallica." said Bush to Get On The Bus on YouTube. He also stated that joining the iconic band wasn't his destiny, and he couldn't imagine anyone other than Hetfield as the lead singer. Bush stepped back from touring to raise his children, but now they're older and supportive of his career.

Next month, Bush and his bandmates will be at 606 Studios. They'll start with drum tracks on five songs. British crowds will see them with W.A.S.P. this fall, while U.S. fans can catch them with Michael Schenker soon afterward. He's a German guitarist and the leader of the Michael Schenker Group.

The Metallica spot opened up after Kill 'Em All hit stores. At that time, James Hetfield didn't want to sing while playing guitar. Bush stuck with his crew, and Armored Saint wound up touring with Metallica during their Ride the Lightning run. However, he said that taking on a role in Metallica would have been overwhelming.

Time hasn't hurt their bond, and at Sonic Temple Festival, Metallica watched from the side stage during Armored Saint's afternoon set. The crowd went wild when Hetfield praised them in front of 50,000 fans.

Starting on October 2, the band will hit the road in California. Each night features five picks from their classic Delirious Nomad album, marking its 40th year. The final stretch brings them to El Paso, then Las Vegas, with Pomona as the last stop. The performance in El Paso is their first one since 1984.