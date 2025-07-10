Composer Michael Giacchino ZOOMS in between Abbey Road and Hyde Park
Michael Giacchino joins The Preston & Steve Show live from London to talk all things Fantastic Four, film scoring, and his lifelong love of nerdy collectibles.
He dives into the retro, optimistic vibe of the upcoming Marvel film and how music helps bind the team together. From Abbey Road stories to childhood action figures, Michael brings humor, heart, and insight. Oh and yes, he’s literally on a buggy heading to Hyde Park.
