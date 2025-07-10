ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Composer Michael Giacchino ZOOMS in between Abbey Road and Hyde Park

The Preston & Steve Show
Michael Giacchino joins The Preston & Steve Show live from London to talk all things Fantastic Four, film scoring, and his lifelong love of nerdy collectibles.

He dives into the retro, optimistic vibe of the upcoming Marvel film and how music helps bind the team together. From Abbey Road stories to childhood action figures, Michael brings humor, heart, and insight. Oh and yes, he’s literally on a buggy heading to Hyde Park.

The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
