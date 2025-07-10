Four Decades of Live Aid Philadelphia: The Day Music Changed Everything

Forty years ago (July 13, 1985), the world turned its eyes to Philadelphia. I was there, shoulder to shoulder with my sister Karen, packed into the old and whimsical (if not falling apart) JFK Stadium with 100,000 others, hearts pounding and eyes wide as rock and roll made history. We weren’t just watching a concert. We were witnessing a movement: Live Aid in Philadelphia!

Live Aid wasn’t just a show, though. It was a global heartbeat. Two continents, one cause: to fight famine in Africa. And Philly? We brought the soul, the swagger, the soundtrack. From Joan Baez’s opening call to tears, to sets from legends like Crosby, Stills & Nash, Santana, Madonna, and the electrifying return of Led Zeppelin, the energy was seismic. And when the likes of Mick Jagger and Tina Turner tore up the stage together? Forget it. That moment *still* lives in my bones and gives me chills. EVEN OUR OWN LOCAL FAVORITES AND MY FRIENDS THE HOOTERS PLAYED THIS!

It was a hot day (100 degrees inside the crowd, trust me!), but this was categorically ON FIRE!

Being there changed me. I was just a kid with a big love for music, but that day gave it ME purpose. It showed me music wasn’t just entertainment, it was unity. It was activism. It was power. That day planted the seed for everything I do now at WMMR. Every time I turn up a classic on air, I think back to that sweaty, unforgettable day with Karen and thousands upon thousands of like-minded music lovers singing, screaming, believing. Live Aid taught us that music could heal, feed, and inspire. It shaped who I am and why I do what I do.

Forty years later, the world’s changed, but the spirit of Live Aid still pulses through the speakers. And if you were there, you know: We didn’t just watch history. We lived it.