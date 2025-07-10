ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Hinder perform “Bring Me Back to Life” and “Get Stone” live on 93.3 WMMR

The Preston & Steve Show
Hinder perform live in The Preston & Steve Studio. Hear live performances of "Bring Me Back to Life" and "Get Stone", and along the way the band shares some inside jokes and behind the scenes details of their latest album, which is available now.

The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
