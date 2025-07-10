Nick Castellanos Lookalike Contest Happening July 18th

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 7: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during batting practice before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 7, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Jalen Hurts and Timothée Chalamet lookalikes have been crowned. It's time for Phils Fans to get a piece of the action.

On Friday, July 18, Fringe Bar and PumpHouse Pizza invite you to their beer garden for a celebration of the beloved, often-shirtless, always-iconic right fielder: Nick Castellanos.

From 5 to 8pm, Fringe Bar will transform into a haven for diehard Phillies fans, foodies, and doppelgänger hopefuls. Whether you’re a Castellanos twin or just a curious spectator, this event promises great views... because the bar is located directly under the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Details:

Event: Nick Castellanos Lookalike Contest

Nick Castellanos Lookalike Contest Location: Fringe Bar & PumpHouse Pizza – 140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd

Fringe Bar & PumpHouse Pizza – 140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd Date & Time: Friday, July 18 | 5–8pm (contest begins at 7pm, registration by 6:30pm)

Seating in the beer garden is first-come, first-served, so plan to arrive early and settle in with a bite. Inside, Fringe Bar will be serving their signature soulful pub fare, while outside, PumpHouse Pizza will be slinging crowd favorites and new menu additions like the crave-worthy Corn Pie and their South Philly Roast Pork Pizza.

If you think you’ve got the Castellanos swagger, or know someone who does, sign up to compete here. A panel of Philly’s top sports media personalities, influencers, and superfans will judge the contest, and prizes will be on deck for both the hungry and the hardcore.