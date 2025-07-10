ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Nick Castellanos Lookalike Contest Happening July 18th

Marisa Magnatta
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 7: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during batting practice before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 7, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Jalen Hurts and Timothée Chalamet lookalikes have been crowned. It's time for Phils Fans to get a piece of the action.

On Friday, July 18, Fringe Bar and PumpHouse Pizza invite you to their beer garden for a celebration of the beloved, often-shirtless, always-iconic right fielder: Nick Castellanos.

From 5 to 8pm, Fringe Bar will transform into a haven for diehard Phillies fans, foodies, and doppelgänger hopefuls. Whether you’re a Castellanos twin or just a curious spectator, this event promises great views... because the bar is located directly under the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Details:

  • Event: Nick Castellanos Lookalike Contest
  • Location: Fringe Bar & PumpHouse Pizza – 140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd
  • Date & Time: Friday, July 18 | 5–8pm (contest begins at 7pm, registration by 6:30pm)

Seating in the beer garden is first-come, first-served, so plan to arrive early and settle in with a bite. Inside, Fringe Bar will be serving their signature soulful pub fare, while outside, PumpHouse Pizza will be slinging crowd favorites and new menu additions like the crave-worthy Corn Pie and their South Philly Roast Pork Pizza.

If you think you’ve got the Castellanos swagger, or know someone who does, sign up to compete here. A panel of Philly’s top sports media personalities, influencers, and superfans will judge the contest, and prizes will be on deck for both the hungry and the hardcore.

Remember kids... he doesn't have a college degree, he hits baseballs.

Phillies
Marisa MagnattaWriter
Marisa Magnatta, Producer at The Preston & Steve Show, has clocked-in two decades at 93.3 WMMR, Philly. She’s your source for everything Philly, concert, sports fan, restaurant or Preston & Steve Show related.
