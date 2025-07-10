Nick Castellanos Lookalike Contest Happening July 18th
The Jalen Hurts and Timothée Chalamet lookalikes have been crowned. It’s time for Phils Fans to get a piece of the action. On Friday, July 18, Fringe Bar and PumpHouse…
On Friday, July 18, Fringe Bar and PumpHouse Pizza invite you to their beer garden for a celebration of the beloved, often-shirtless, always-iconic right fielder: Nick Castellanos.
From 5 to 8pm, Fringe Bar will transform into a haven for diehard Phillies fans, foodies, and doppelgänger hopefuls. Whether you’re a Castellanos twin or just a curious spectator, this event promises great views... because the bar is located directly under the Ben Franklin Bridge.
Details:
- Event: Nick Castellanos Lookalike Contest
- Location: Fringe Bar & PumpHouse Pizza – 140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd
- Date & Time: Friday, July 18 | 5–8pm (contest begins at 7pm, registration by 6:30pm)
Seating in the beer garden is first-come, first-served, so plan to arrive early and settle in with a bite. Inside, Fringe Bar will be serving their signature soulful pub fare, while outside, PumpHouse Pizza will be slinging crowd favorites and new menu additions like the crave-worthy Corn Pie and their South Philly Roast Pork Pizza.
If you think you’ve got the Castellanos swagger, or know someone who does, sign up to compete here. A panel of Philly’s top sports media personalities, influencers, and superfans will judge the contest, and prizes will be on deck for both the hungry and the hardcore.
Remember kids... he doesn't have a college degree, he hits baseballs.