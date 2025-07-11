Lisa Ann Walter talks Trash Strike, Tom Cruise, & Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Lisa Ann Walter joins The Preston & Steve Show with big laughs, wild stories, and a love letter to Philly. She teases some upcoming projects, dishes on working with Tom…
Lisa Ann Walter joins The Preston & Steve Show with big laughs, wild stories, and a love letter to Philly. She teases some upcoming projects, dishes on working with Tom Cruise, 'It’s Always Sunny', and clears up confusion about that other Lisa Ann you might know from the internet. From the trash strike to identical twin chaos, Lisa brings the heat. She’s basically family at this point — just with better stories.
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
Related Stories