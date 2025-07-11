ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Lisa Ann Walter talks Trash Strike, Tom Cruise, & Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Lisa Ann Walter joins The Preston & Steve Show with big laughs, wild stories, and a love letter to Philly. She teases some upcoming projects, dishes on working with Tom…

The Preston & Steve Show
Daily Rush - Lisa Ann Walter

Lisa Ann Walter joins The Preston & Steve Show with big laughs, wild stories, and a love letter to Philly. She teases some upcoming projects, dishes on working with Tom Cruise, 'It’s Always Sunny', and clears up confusion about that other Lisa Ann you might know from the internet. From the trash strike to identical twin chaos, Lisa brings the heat. She’s basically family at this point — just with better stories.

Abbott ElementaryDaily Rush
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
Related Stories
Daily Rush - Hinder
Daily RushHinder perform “Bring Me Back to Life” and “Get Stone” live on 93.3 WMMRThe Preston & Steve Show
Daily Rush - Michael Giacchino (1)
Preston & SteveComposer Michael Giacchino ZOOMS in between Abbey Road and Hyde ParkThe Preston & Steve Show
FAKE PHOTO
Preston & SteveSteve Recommends: Failsafe Guide To Spot Deceptive AI VideosThe Preston & Steve Show
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect