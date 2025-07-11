ContestsMMR Rock Shop
This Day in Rock History: July 11

Kelly Shearing
Lars Ulrich, of the rock band Metallica, left, Roger McGuinn, founding member of 60s rock group The Byrds, center, and Napster Chief Executive Officer Hank Barry sit before the Senate Judi cary Committee
Photo by Stephen J. Boitano/Newsmakers

Rock history has seen some important moments on this day, even if they aren't headlines like the Skylab crash or the Soviet Union promising to hand over power to the U.S. and British forces. From Billboard hits to musicians protecting their art, July 11 has helped shape and influence the rock music blasting through the speakers today.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Let's start with the songs that kept fans turning up the volume and climbing the charts during this week in history:

  • 1988: "Pour Some Sugar On Me," by Def Leppard, was standing strong on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was holding onto its No. 3 spot on the chart, just behind "Mercedes Boy" by Pebbles and "The Flame" by Cheap Trick.
  • 1999: Pearl Jam stayed strong on the Billboard Hot 100 list as their single "Last Kiss" maintained its No. 3 spot on the chart. It had spent eight weeks on the chart thus far and had already reached its peak of No. 2 on the chart.

Cultural Milestones

Beyond the music, July 11 also delivered cultural milestones that shaped how we listen to and value rock music:

  • 1974: The Grateful Dead had two albums go Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). One of the albums, American Beauty, would later go on to become Double Platinum.
  • 2000: Lars Ulrich of Metallica testified in the Metallica vs. Napster court case. He was the first witness to testify in this case about the free sharing of music happening on Napster, which included songs that had yet to be officially released being distributed.

Notable Recordings and Performances

July 11 also saw The Rolling Stones finally end their album drought while all the way in Scotland, several big rock stars performed at the fun-filled T in the Park Festival:

  • 1994: The Rolling Stones released their studio album, Voodoo Lounge. This was the band's 22nd studio album and ended their five-year gap between album releases.
  • 2004: The T in the Park Festival was on its second (and final) day. Performers on this day included Franz Ferdinand, The Killers, and the Pixies.

Industry Changes and Challenges

But not all the headlines were celebratory. The industry also faced hard losses and shifting tides that reminded us of rock's ever-changing landscape:

  • 2011: American musician, songwriter, and lead singer/bassist of The Grass Roots, Rob Grill, passed away in Mount Dora, FL. He passed due to some complications from a serious fall the previous month that resulted in a head injury.
  • 2014: The Ramones lost a legend on this day in 2014. Tommy Ramone, the former drummer turned producer, passed away in hospice care after a battle with bile duct cancer.

July 11 in rock history shows just how much can happen in a short span, from roaring hits and legal firsts to final goodbyes. These stories reflect the resilience, evolution, and enduring power of rock music. And as the stage lights dim on one era, another always rises, keeping the spirit alive.

Kelly ShearingWriter
