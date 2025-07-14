ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Win Pit Tickets to Ghost

Enter for a chance to win a pair of Pit Tickets to see Ghost, this Saturday, July 19, 2025 at Wells Fargo Center. Here’s how to enter: Listen to Brent’s…

Eric Simon
Ghost World Tour concert poster art featuring the band's imagery.
Enter for a chance to win a pair of Pit Tickets to see Ghost, this Saturday, July 19, 2025 at Wells Fargo Center.

Here's how to enter: Listen to Brent's show this week (7/14-7/17). He'll play a Ghost song each day, Monday through Thursday (two on Tuesday, but you only need one of those song titles to enter). Enter the name of each day's Ghost song below for a chance to win.

Each song is another chance to win!

MMR Rocks Ghost - Skeletour World Tour

THIS SATURDAY (July 19th) at the Wells Fargo Center.

Some tickets remain- on sale now via Ticketmaster.

One entry per person per day (7/14/25 through 7/17/25). Contest ends Thursday 7/18/25.

Ghost
Eric SimonPromotion Director
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
