Remembering Johnny Thunders: The Raw Heartbeat of Rock ‘n’ Roll

American punk rock band Johnny Thunders and the Heartbreakers perform live on stage at Leeds Polytechnic during their 'Anarchy Tour', Leeds, UK, 6th December 1976.
(Photo by Graham Wood/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

If Poppa BamBam likes an artist, you know THEY’RE GOOD! I’m a Johnny Thunders connoisseur, fan, and someone who modeled my band, Scarlet Fever, after him and the New York Dolls. Johnny Thunders will always be more than a name, he’s a spirit. A flame that burned hot, fast, and forever imprinted itself on the gritty soul of rock and roll. You can’t call yourself a musician or music fan without mentioning good ol’ Johnny.

Johnny wasn’t polished. He wasn’t packaged. He was pure attitude, all sneer and swagger, strumming out dirty, glorious riffs like he was ripping his own heart out. With the Dolls, he helped detonate the glam punk explosion in New York, loud, chaotic, and dressed like a glitterbombed gang from another planet. They didn’t just make music; they made a scene. The Dolls laid the blueprint for punk before the world even knew what to call it.

But Johnny’s magic didn’t fade with the Dolls. His solo work, especially "So Alone", was ragged, beautiful, and brutally honest. Songs like “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory” cut deep, showing the vulnerability behind the bravado. He wore his pain like a badge, and for many of us in bands chasing truth over trends, that’s everything. Even artists like my pal John Waite name-checks "Memory" in his song, "Downtown." So beautiful.

Thunders was the original outsider, too punk for glam, too glam for punk, and too real for the mainstream. He influenced everyone from the Sex Pistols to Guns N’ Roses. And even in his chaos, there was something noble in how he never sold out. He lived and died on his terms. Today, Johnny Thunders is remembered not just for his music but for his raw authenticity. Street poet, punk godfather, glam wrecking ball, he still inspires every kid who picks up a guitar not to be perfect, but to be ***honest.

So many bands, musicians, and artists were born out of that fire. ME INCLUDED! And every time we plug in, tune up, drop the record needle, Johnny’s there, loud, loose, and forever electric. One of the best there ever was.

Jacky Bam BamAuthor
The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
