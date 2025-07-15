ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Watch Preston Elliot Play Drums at the LIVE AID 40th Anniversary Show

40 years ago this week, Phil Collins flew into Philadelphia and played drums with Led Zeppelin. On the anniversary, Preston Elliot filled that iconic spot for the charity anniversary show….

The Preston & Steve Show
Preston Elliot and Pierre Robert on stage at Union Transfer

📷 Victor Fiorello

Watch it here:

And another version:

Live Aid
The Preston & Steve Show
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
