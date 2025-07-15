Watch Preston Elliot Play Drums at the LIVE AID 40th Anniversary Show
40 years ago this week, Phil Collins flew into Philadelphia and played drums with Led Zeppelin. On the anniversary, Preston Elliot filled that iconic spot for the charity anniversary show….
Watch it here:
And another version:
