Lzzy Hale Bonded with Skid Row Over Spinal Tap, Fart Jokes

In 2024, Lzzy Hale fronted Skid Row for a handful of shows. It was a big success, and Hale and Skid Row had a lot of fun. Apparently, that fun…

Lzzy Hale performs onstage at the GIBSON NAMM JAM Opening Party 2020 at City National Grove of Anaheim on January 16, 2020 in Anaheim, California.
In 2024, Lzzy Hale fronted Skid Row for a handful of shows. It was a big success, and Hale and Skid Row had a lot of fun. Apparently, that fun was rather silly.

The Halestorm singer reflected on her time fronting Skid Row in a new interview with Classic Rock. She said, "The thing that I discovered was when we were on the bus together, it doesn’t matter how old you are on the outside. On the inside, including myself, we are all fifteen-year-old boys. The fart jokes were rampant."

The fun didn't stop with fart jokes. As would be expected on a rock tour, there were plenty of This is Spinal Tap jokes, too. Yes, they happened to be about the meat options in their catering offerings.

"They’re like, the meat is so sweaty," said Hale. "I don’t know why it was so funny, but this sweaty meat came up a lot, and then that ends up being a dirtier and dirtier joke. I’m so grateful for them accepting me into their camp and for allowing me to be a part of that."

In January, Hale talked to Metal Hammer about her Skid Row shows. She detailed her experience and noted that she was nervous for the first show but had shaken off the nerves in time for the second show. However, she said that it was the third show where she felt comfortable enough to take "some liberties" with how she sang Skid Row's songs.

Particularly, she talked about "Quicksand Jesus" and said, "Snake played his usual guitar part, and I would imitate it with my voice – and he’d look panicked and play some more. After the show, he comes up like, ‘Lzzy, can I talk to you for a second?’ I immediately think I’m in trouble. But he gives me this huge hug. And he goes, ‘I have never gotten to improv with any of my singers.’ I will carry that with me forever."

