‘Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag’: James Brown Musical Dynamite of a Song

Jacky Bam Bam

American rhythm and blues and soul singer James Brown sings on stage at the Olympia theater, Paris, France, September 22, 1967.

Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images

When James Brown dropped "Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag" in 1965, the world didn’t just get a new song, it got a new groove. As a DJ who was born to play the blues, thanks to my own poppa, BamBam, this record wasn’t just something I played. It was something I friggin' FELT. It changed how I heard rhythm, how I understood soul, and how I spun records from that day forward. When you mention music, period, you BETTER mention James Brown! The Get Down King.

My dad, Poppa BamBam, raised me on vinyl and backbone. Rhythm and Blues, he taught me that music had to move you, GROOVE YOU, not just physically, but spiritually. When I first heard that punchy guitar lick, those blazing horns, and James belting “come here, sister…” like he was summoning the funk gods, I knew this wasn’t just blues, soul, or R&B: it was THE FUTURE. IT WAS SOMETHING NEVER, EVER DONE BEFORE. It was James Brown inventing funk on the spot, flipping the script and making the rhythm the star of the show. It was groundbreaking, to say the very least.

This track was revolutionary. It broke every rule in the book. Brown chopped up the beat, pushed the one-count up front, and let the band breathe with stabs and syncopation. And just like that, "Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag" wasn’t just a hit, it was a manifesto. It opened the door to funk, hip-hop, breakbeats, and beyond. Consider the significance of this release and the impact that has continued to trickle down since. It will never be done again!

As a music-loving DJ (who still gets schooled by my Poppa BamBam), I still drop this track into my show and watch it light up the airwaves and floor. It’s timeless. And for me, it’s personal. Every time I spin it, I think of Poppa BamBam nodding along, saying, “Now that’s how you do it.” It’s more than a song, it’s a legacy, a lesson, and a reminder that if you’re gonna play music, you better play it like it matters, because it does.

And James Brown made damn sure of that.
James BrownRock and Roll Hall of Fame
Jacky Bam BamAuthor
The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
