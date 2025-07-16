Suicidal Tendencies Announces Six-City Tour, New Single During Metallica Stadium Run

Punk-metal icons Suicidal Tendencies will storm through Australia and New Zealand with six shows in intimate settings this fall. The band will also hit stages while opening massive stadiums for Metallica's M72 World Tour from October 31 to November 18.

Starting at Perth's Magnet House, they'll blast through Melbourne's Forum, then move to Frankston's Pier Bandroom. Next up are Brisbane's Tivoli and Sydney's Roundhouse. The final stop lands at Auckland's Powerstation.

On Suicidal Tendencies' Instagram page, vocalist Mike Muir said, "Huge Thanks to Metallica, band, crew, management and family! These U.S. (and Toronto) shows have been an amazing, unbelievable, and unforgettable experience! ... That said, the Australian ones coming up are definitely a dream come true!"

The stage will shake with Muir's raw vocals backed by guitarists Ben Weinman and Dean Pleasants. Tye Trujillo handles the bass while Jay Weinberg, fresh from leaving Slipknot in 2023, smashes the drums. This is Weinberg's first Australian run since joining the group. Tye will play in the same stadiums as his father, Robert Trujillo, Metallica's bassist.

Breaking their seven-year silence, the band drops "Adrenaline Addict" with guest vocals from Australian artist Nisha Star. This marks their first track since 2018's "Still Cyco Punk After All These Years." Suicidal Tendencies has over 45 years of history.

Big Noter, a new metal project from Australian hip-hop star Briggs, will kick off each headline show. Their first album drops next year.

The stadium packs a punch with three bands. Suicidal Tendencies join Metallica and Evanescence at Perth's Optus Stadium, Adelaide Oval, Melbourne's Marvel Stadium, Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, Sydney's Accor Stadium, and Auckland's Eden Park.