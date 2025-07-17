David Wain and Ken Marino of Middle Aged Dad Jam Band on Preston & Steve
Join the Middle Aged Dad Jam Band for a behind-the-scenes chat about their upcoming City Winery Philadelphia show, classic rock covers, and the joy of jamming with friends. Drummer David…
Join the Middle Aged Dad Jam Band for a behind-the-scenes chat about their upcoming City Winery Philadelphia show, classic rock covers, and the joy of jamming with friends. Drummer David Wain and singer Ken Marino share stories from the beginnings of the band to surprise celebrity moments and karaoke nights. Expect talk of Billy Joel, Schoolhouse Rock, and a tribute to Wet Hot American Summer.
Will Prince, Rocky, or Bradley Cooper make a show up to the City Winery Philadelphia Show on Monday, July 21? You should get tickets and find out....
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
Related Stories