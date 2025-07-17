ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

David Wain and Ken Marino of Middle Aged Dad Jam Band on Preston & Steve

Join the Middle Aged Dad Jam Band for a behind-the-scenes chat about their upcoming City Winery Philadelphia show, classic rock covers, and the joy of jamming with friends. Drummer David…

The Preston & Steve Show
Daily Rush - Middle Aged Dad Band (1)

Join the Middle Aged Dad Jam Band for a behind-the-scenes chat about their upcoming City Winery Philadelphia show, classic rock covers, and the joy of jamming with friends. Drummer David Wain and singer Ken Marino share stories from the beginnings of the band to surprise celebrity moments and karaoke nights. Expect talk of Billy Joel, Schoolhouse Rock, and a tribute to Wet Hot American Summer.

Will Prince, Rocky, or Bradley Cooper make a show up to the City Winery Philadelphia Show on Monday, July 21? You should get tickets and find out....

Daily Rush
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
Related Stories
Daily Rush - Paul Felder (1)
Daily RushPaul Felder checks in from New Orleans for UFC 318The Preston & Steve Show
Preston Elliot and Pierre Robert on stage at Union Transfer
Local NewsWatch Preston Elliot Play Drums at the LIVE AID 40th Anniversary ShowThe Preston & Steve Show
Daily Rush - Lisa Ann Walter
Daily RushLisa Ann Walter talks Trash Strike, Tom Cruise, & Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaThe Preston & Steve Show
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect