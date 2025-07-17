Farmer’s Almanac Unveils Pennsylvania Fall Weather Forecast

The Old Farmer's Almanac gives out their seasonal forecasts every few months. Now, the publication's fall 2025 forecast is here. In general, the Old Farmer's Almanac predicts a warmer-than-average fall season for most of the country, with the western half of the U.S. getting warmer weather. For those who are worried about droughts, the almanac also tells those in California, Florida, Maine and beyond to get ready for below-average rainfall.

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicted that the regions with cooler than normal weather this fall include the Northeast, the Appalachians, the Lower Lakes, Ohio Valley, Upper Midwest, Desert Southwest and Hawaii. Expect warmer than normal weather in the Atlantic Corridor, Southeast, Florida, Deep South, Heartland, Texas-Oklahoma, High Plains, Intermountain, Pacific Northwest, Pacific Southwest and Alaska. So, more areas of the country are looking at a warmer fall, on average.

For Pennsylvania, the map shows most of the state with a cool and dry weather pattern, but the very southeast part, around Philadelphia, is marked as warm and dry.