Paul Felder checks in from New Orleans for UFC 318

The Preston & Steve Show
UFC legend and Philly native Paul Felder — The Irish Dragon — joins the show to talk fighting, commentary, and life after the octagon. Paul shares stories about his transition to endurance sports, his love for acting, and the intense reality of combat sports behind the scenes.

From ASMR confessions to run-ins with Kaitlin Olson, no topic is off-limits. Plus, hear who Paul thinks is the scariest fighter in the UFC right now.

The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
