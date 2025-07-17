ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Peter Frampton Announces 2025 Tour After Rock Hall of Fame Induction

Music icon Peter Frampton announced on July 15 that he’ll set out on the road again, scheduling nine shows for his Let’s Do It Again! tour. It’s his first tour…

Laura Adkins
Peter Frampton performs during Titan of Twang: A Celebration of Duane Eddy at the Grand Ole Opry House on April 13, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Music icon Peter Frampton announced on July 15 that he'll set out on the road again, scheduling nine shows for his Let's Do It Again! tour. It's his first tour since his 2024 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The run starts on October 17 in New Orleans, with the final stop set for November 2 in Hollywood, Florida. The tour stops at many storied music halls, from San Antonio's Majestic to Memphis's Orpheum.

"Excited to announce new dates added to the Let's Do It Again! Tour!," said Frampton on Instagram. "General on-sale starts on Friday, July 18th at 10 a.m. local time. Let's continue making amazing memories together."

The 75-year-old musician pushes forward with his shows despite an ongoing battle with inclusion body myositis, a degenerative muscular disease diagnosed in 2019 that initially led to a farewell tour. 

His awards shine bright. They include a 2007 GRAMMY for Best Pop Instrumental Album, a 2020 GRAMMY Hall of Fame spot, and the Les Paul Spirit Award in 2024. His standout record, "Frampton Comes Alive!," sold more than 6 million copies worldwide when he released it in 1976. It spent 10 weeks at No. 1, according to Billboard.

At the 2025 NAMM Show on January 22 in Anaheim, California, Frampton discussed his relationship with Martin Guitar and his autobiography, Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir. It was a New York Times bestseller. His ongoing tours and successes demonstrate his resilience in the music scene. Looking healthy and leaning on a cane for assistance, Frampton appeared to cheer from the audience. They gathered to learn about the famed American acoustic guitar maker's 2025 guitar offerings, which include a model marking their three millionth serialized instrument.

InstagramPeter Frampton
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
(L-R) Musicians Bill Ward, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath appear at a press conference to announce their first new album in 33 years and a world tour in 2012 at the Whisky a Go Go on November 11, 2011 in West Hollywood, California.
MusicBack To The Beginning Sets Charity Concert RecordErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Myles Kennedy of the American rock band Alter Bridge performs in concert during Resurrection Fest 2023 on June 29, 2023 in Viveiro, Spain.
MusicAlter Bridge Set to Drop Self-Titled Album in 2026, Gears Up for Massive European TourDan Teodorescu
Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction performs live on stage during day two of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 25, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil; Judge Dave Navarro speaks onstage during the Ink Master Season 10 Finale at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on April 19, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicJane’s Addiction: Details on the Band’s Dueling LawsuitsErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect