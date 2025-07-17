Peter Frampton Announces 2025 Tour After Rock Hall of Fame Induction

Music icon Peter Frampton announced on July 15 that he'll set out on the road again, scheduling nine shows for his Let's Do It Again! tour. It's his first tour since his 2024 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The run starts on October 17 in New Orleans, with the final stop set for November 2 in Hollywood, Florida. The tour stops at many storied music halls, from San Antonio's Majestic to Memphis's Orpheum.

"Excited to announce new dates added to the Let's Do It Again! Tour!," said Frampton on Instagram. "General on-sale starts on Friday, July 18th at 10 a.m. local time. Let's continue making amazing memories together."

The 75-year-old musician pushes forward with his shows despite an ongoing battle with inclusion body myositis, a degenerative muscular disease diagnosed in 2019 that initially led to a farewell tour.

His awards shine bright. They include a 2007 GRAMMY for Best Pop Instrumental Album, a 2020 GRAMMY Hall of Fame spot, and the Les Paul Spirit Award in 2024. His standout record, "Frampton Comes Alive!," sold more than 6 million copies worldwide when he released it in 1976. It spent 10 weeks at No. 1, according to Billboard.