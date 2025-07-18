Bob Dylan’s Like a Rolling Stone: The Song That Shattered the Ceiling

On July 20th 1965, Bob Dylan released "Like a Rolling Stone", and music was never the same again. There was never and will never be another song like this written, ever again. At over six minutes long, with a sneer in its voice and poetry in its soul, the song didn’t just challenge the norms, it rewrote them.

At the time, radio hits were supposed to be short, sweet, and easy to digest. But Dylan wasn’t interested in rules. (He still isn’t at this ripe age! That’s why we love Bob.) Armed with a raw voice, a swirling organ line from Al Kooper, and lyrics that dripped with rebellion and revelation, he dropped a track that sounded like nothing else. “How does it feel?” wasn’t just a line, it was a challenge to every listener, artist, and DJ who heard it.

When Columbia Records released "Like a Rolling Stone," many thought it was too long to get airplay. But the people had other plans. DJs started spinning it anyway, and the phones lit up. The song climbed the Billboard Hot 100 quickly, peaking at #2 in August 1965, only The Beatles’ “Help!” kept it from the top. Its impact? Massive. Like a Rolling Stone cracked open the idea of what a rock song could be. It fused folk, rock, and surreal storytelling into something urgent and unforgettable. It inspired everyone from The Rolling Stones to Bruce Springsteen, who once said the first time he heard it, "It sounded like somebody kicked open the door to your mind.”

How about that?

For musicians, it expanded the boundaries. For fans, it gave a voice to the disillusioned. For DJs like me, it’s a reminder of when music truly meant something seismic. Something real.

Decades later, Dylan’s "Like a Rolling Stone" is still gathering no moss, and that fierce, questioning howl still feels just as bold, just as true, as it did that summer of 1965. Keep keeping on, Brother Bob. Your music is still so relevant today.