Pierre’s Weekend Calendar July 18-20

Good Day, Good Citizens! Each Friday, after the Presidents arrive with their decaf coffee and Dave Edmunds serenades us with “Here Comes The Weekend”, the weekend can officially start. With the weekend ahead, you might need something to do. I, Pierre Robert, run down an extensive list of things happening in and around the Philadelphia area. I call it Pierre’s Weekend Calendar. Everything from concerts to go to (like Ghost at Wells Fargo Center), movies to see (I Know What You Did Last Summer rated R), events (small and large) to partake in, and always what is going on here at WMMR.

Some things are fairly standard (like the Ben To The Shore Bike Tour), some are totally bizarre (like Jester Fest), and to be honest, for some of this stuff, I don’t have a clue as to what they are (like Nick Castellanos Lookalike Contest). Hopefully, this guide of some of what is going on in a fine village near you will help keep you busy this weekend. Who knows, maybe you’ll even catch me at one or two of these events this weekend (please stop and say hi if you do). Now, check out Pierre's Weekend Calendar.

On Sale This Friday:

Finger Eleven with Alien Ant Farm & BKRN LOVE @ Brooklyn Bowl; Sunday October 5th

Cold @ City Winery; Wednesday October 29th

Shows This Weekend:

All Weekend

Donnell Rawlings @ Helium Comedy Club

Friday

Wu Tung Clan @ Wells Fargo Center

KC & The Sunshine Band @ Parx Xcite Center

Tripping Daisy @ Union Transfer

Bilmuri @ Fillmore

Hallelujah The Hills @ Kung Fu Necktie

So Far Gone @ Brooklyn Bowl

Diggy Graves @ Foundry

The Basement Yard @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC

Nate Jackson @ Tropicana AC

Michael Franti & Spearhead @ Ovation Hall AC

Friday & Saturday

Emma Willmann @ Punch Line Philly

D.L Hughley @ City Winery

Saturday

Ghost @ Wells Fargo Center

The Warning @ Union Transfer

Weird Al Yankovic @ Mann Center

Porcelain @ Underground Arts

Winyah @ Kung Fu Necktie

Friendship @ Johnny Brenda’s

Daryl Hall @ Wind Creek Even Center (Bethlehem)

Gin Blossoms & Blues Traveler w/ Spin Doctors @ Ovation Hall AC

Kem @ Borgata Event Center

Sunday

Cyndi Lauper @ Mann Center

Hatebreed @ Franklin Music Hall

Bandits On The Run @ City Winery

EST Gee @ Foundry

Pray For Sound @ MilkBoy

Wheeland Brothers @ 118 North (Wayne)

What's Going on in the Movies? What's New:

I Know What You Did Last Summer (R)

What's Going on in the Movies? Still In Theatres:

Superman (PG-13): David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult

Jurassic World Rebirth (PG-13): Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali

F1 The Movie: Brad Pitt

Megan 2.0 (PG-13)

28 Years Later (R): Jodie Comer, Aaron-Taylor Johnson

How To Train Your Dragon (PG)

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (PG-13): Tom Cruise

Lilo & Stitch (PG)

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: Things Happening At MMR

Sunday

Ben To The Shore Bike Tour - Join Caseyboy’s WMMR Rock & Rollers for the 38th Annual Ben To The Shore Bike Tour a charity bike ride that raises money for the Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation to provide necessary financial relief for the families of fallen or critically injured first responders.

Happening Around Town:

Through July 20

PlayPenn New Play Development Conference - Free, multiple locations.

Through July 21

Jester Fest - $29.99, OtherWorld, 2500 Grant Avenue.

Through July 27

University City Dining Days - $20, $30, $40, multiple locations

Through August 29

Rodin Garden Bar - Free till you spend money, 4-8:30 p.m., Fridays, Rodin Museum, 2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Through August 31

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival - $26, Franklin Square, 200 North 6th Street.

The Ecology of Fashion - $27 museum admission, Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Through September 1

Body Worlds: Vital - $20, Franklin Institute, 222 North 20th Street.

Through September 7

Sesame Place Birthday Celebration - $49.99, Sesame Place, 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne.

Through September 14

The Oval - Free, in and around Eakins Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Through September 30

Summerfest - Pay as you go,101 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

The Garden Railway - $22, Morris Arboretum, 100 East Northwestern Avenue.

Through October 4

Made in Philadelphia Marketplace - Free to enter, Fridays and Saturdays, noon-6 p.m., through October 4th, Dilworth Park, West side of City Hall.

Through October 28

Festival of Fountains - Included in admission of $32, Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square.

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: Things Happening This Weekend

All Weekend

Parks on Tap - Pay as you go, through July 20th, McMichael Park, 3299 Midvale Avenue

BalletX Summer Series - $25-$80, Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 South Broad Street.

The Smooth Show - $30, South Jazz Kitchen, 600 North Broad Street.

Jwar Fest - $26.18 per day, Ukie Club, 847 North Franklin Street

Friday July 18

Nick Castellanos Lookalike Contest - Free, 7 p.m., Fringe Bar, 140 North Columbus Boulevard.

Speakeasy Night on Olympia - $35, 6-9 p.m., Independence Seaport Museum, 211 South Columbus Boulevard.

¡BAILAR en FDR! - Free, donations appreciated, dance lesson 7 p.m., social dance 8-11 p.m., through October, FDR Boathouse, Pattison Avenue & 20th Street.

Saturday July 19

Philly Fairy Festival - $10-$15, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, 8480 Hagy’s Mill Road.

Deck the Hulls - Free, 7:30-9 p.m., Cherry Street Pier, 121 North Columbus Boulevard.

Summer Vibes Block Party - Free, 4-7 p.m., William Way LGBT Community Center, 1315 Spruce Street.

2nd Place Race - $26.50, 5-9:30 p.m., Quig’s at Plays & Players, 1714 Delancey Street.

Summer Ale Fest - $84, 7-10 p.m., Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 West Girard Avenue.

Haverford First Fest – Free, 3-9pm, Paddock Park Pavilion, 214 W Hillcrest Ave, Havertown

Saturday & Sunday

Practically Perfect Tea Party - $54, A Taste of Britain, 503 West Lancaster Avenue, Wayne.

Sunday July 20

Kids Pop Dance Party - $12-$15, 11:30 a.m., Brooklyn Bowl, 1009 Canal Street.

Show For Hope Annual Car Show – Free for Spectators, $20 Entrance fee for cars, Coebourn Elementary School, 1 Coebourn Blvd, Brookhaven, PA.

Sports Up!

All Weekend

The PHILLIES are HOME vs LA Angels

Friday 6:45pm/Saturday 6:05pm/Sunday 1:35pm

Saturday