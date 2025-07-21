Robin Williams’ Hilarious Call with Pierre Robert

"Laughter is the best medicine." While it does seem like just a cheesy old cliché, it actually does have some legitimate health benefits (cue the highly reputable Mayo Clinic and this study in particular). If we were keeping score on those who made us laugh, Robin Williams would certainly be close to the top of the list. The multi-award-winning comedian and actor was just electric with such a rapid-fire wit. You could watch his material and easily believe that Mork wasn't a character but proof that Robin was indeed from another planet.

Today, July 21st, would've marked Robin's birthday. Although he is no longer with us, his immense talent and joy are still such a bright light in the universe. To celebrate this beacon of comedy, Pierre Robert unearths a phone interview he had with Robin back in 2002.

Robin Williams at the Tower Theatre

To celebrate his return to stand-up comedy for the first time in 15 years, Robin Williams called into WMMR to chat with Pierre Robert. He was going to be in town for three nights in October for his Weapons of Self-Destruction tour in 2002. When asked if he had any specific memories of Philly, Robin was quite candid saying, "Well, lack of memories because the last time I performed, I was still drinking". He immediately pokes fun at himself with references to the "Columbian College Fund" and how you can't really justify that on your taxes.