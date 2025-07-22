I Prevail Announces Fourth Album After Major Lineup Change

Metal powerhouse I Prevail will unleash Violent Nature on September 19 through Fearless Records. This new album marks their first work since Eric Vanlerberghe stepped up as vocalist after Brian Burkheiser's exit a few months ago. Bassist Jon Eberhard produced the 10-track sonic assault.

Fresh off the press, their latest track, "Rain," follows the gut-punching singles "Into Hell" and "Violent Nature." "'Rain' was one of the first songs we wrote for the record. ... Thematically, 'Rain' deals with acceptance of things out of your control and finding clarity," said Vanlerberghe, according to Antimusic. Additional tracks on Violent Nature include "Synthetic Soul," "NWO," "Pray," "Annihilate Me," "Crimson & Clover," "God," and "Stay Away."

These Michigan rockers have skyrocketed to fame. With two GRAMMY nominations and a staggering 3 billion streams worldwide, they've made their mark in metal's modern era.

Their Summer of Loud Tour storms through the East Coast until July 27. Fans will pack massive spots like PNC Bank Arts Center and Jiffy Lube Live as the band tears through New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, and North Carolina. Beartooth, Killswitch Engage, and Parkway Drive will join them on their tour.