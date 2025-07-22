Ozzy Osbourne Dies at 76

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Ozzy Osbourne -- the legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer solo artist and frontman for Black Sabbath -- has died. He was 76.

Osbourne's death was confirmed in a joint family statement. They said, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."



Osbourne's death comes just over two weeks following Back To The Beginning, the massive all-star concert event that was headlined by his final solo performance and the final performance of the original lineup of Black Sabbath.

The icon was born on December 3, 1948. He grew up in Birmingham, England, which is also where Black Sabbath formed. The city's industrial, working-class aesthetic helped inspire the iconic band's sound and birth the heavy metal genre.

Of the 19 studio albums in the Sabbath catalog, Osbourne sings on nine albums: 1970's Black Sabbath and Paranoid, 1971's Master of Reality, 1972's Vol. 4, 1973's Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, 1975's Sabotage, 1976's Technical Ecstasy, 1978's Never Say Die!, and 2013's 13.

While his work with Black Sabbath would be more than enough to grant him icon status, Osbourne's legend only grew with his decades-long solo career, which was made up of 13 studio albums that sold over 100 million copies combined.

Throughout his incredibly successful career, Osbourne dealt with substance abuse issues, of which he was very forthcoming about. In October 2024 on an episode of The Madhouse Chronicles, Osbourne and Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison touched on their respective drug issues. Osbourne noted he wasn't "completely sober" and used "a bit of marijuana from time to time." However, he had been sober from drinking and hard drugs. Osbourne added, "I can guarantee you, and I don't give a f--- who it is, [doing hard drugs] will bite you in the balls."

In recent years, Osbourne struggled with several health setbacks, which led to him canceling his farewell tour. Among his health issues was living with Parkinson's disease. He went public with his diagnosis in January 2020 during an appearance on Good Morning, America. Osbourne also underwent several surgeries to correct various neck and spine injuries.

Despite the adversity he faced, Osbourne was able to go out on his own terms thanks to Back To The Beginning. Sitting upon a gothic throne, he first performed a solo set of five of his biggest hits: "I Don't Know," "Mr. Crowley," "Suicide Solution," "Mama, I'm Coming Home," and "Crazy Train."

Osbourne was then joined by Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward. For one final time, the original Black Sabbath lineup performed together a set of four songs: "War Pigs," "N.I.B.," "Iron Man," and "Paranoid."

These performances will be the focal point of Back To The Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow, a new concert film that will open in theaters in early 2026. The 100-minute film is described as "a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of Black Sabbath."

