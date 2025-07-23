MMR Deejays Featured On CBS News in Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne
The legendary Ozzy Osbourne passed away suddenly at the age of 76 on July 22. The Wizard of Oz leaves behind an incredible legacy as a pioneer of heavy metal. You’ll still hear some of his best from the days as the famous frontman of Black Sabbath or other solo hits like “Crazy Train” or “Mama, I’m Coming Home” on MMR today.
The connection between MMR and Ozzy Osbourne extended beyond his hit songs and memorable appearances at the station. CBS News Philadelphia came to the studios on the day of his death to interview the station’s deejays about the Prince of Darkness and the impact he had on music, the station, and their own lives.
Jacky Bam Bam
“He started it all. Pioneer of heavy metal. Tony Iommi, guitarist in Black Sabbath was your ‘Iron Man,’ but Ozzy was your ‘Prince of Darkness... He was a little coo coo for Cocoa Puffs, but that’s why we loved him.’” -Jacky Bam Bam
Sara
“Watching Ozzy on stage, listening to his music – it gives you life. It makes you feel that wild energy that makes you want to push forward.” -Sara
Ryan Shuttleworth
“As a kid growing up, not knowing where you fit in this world, to have something that you found – not only the music that you like but the community that surrounds it and people that are likeminded with that – it really set the course of my life.” -Ryan Shuttleworth
