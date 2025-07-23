Pierre Robert Remembers Ozzy Osbourne

In the midst of the Vinyl Cut yesterday around 2 pm, reports started to come in with the unthinkable. It was then shortly verified and announced with Pierre Robert that Ozzy Osbourne had indeed passed away at the age of 76. In a statement reported by Today.com from his family, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.”

Ozzy Osbourne at WMMR

Throughout his remarkable career, Ozzy Osbourne has been no stranger to the halls of WMMR. One such instance came in 2001 when both Ozzy and his wife Sharon, sat down for a conversation with Pierre Robert. They were joined by about 50 diehard fans in attendance as they celebrated the release of Ozzy's latest record at the time Down To Earth.

During their lengthy chat, Pierre got into some of Ozzy's outrageous stage production. One such moment includes inserting his likeness into Madonna's music videos. Another is Oz being covered in "bull testicles" after a stage prop misfires. Only Ozzy Osbourne...

Pierre also got to get Sharon's first impression of Ozzy and how she would try to curb his drinking by hiding all his clothes. This failed miserably as Ozzy just took Sharon's dresses and went out on benders. The most famous is when Ozzy urinated on the Alamo and was promptly arrested. When he was in jail, Mr. Osbourne recounted to Pierre that the others in the cell didn't understand why he was in there because "we pee on the Alamo all the time!".

One poignant moment comes from a listener named Dave asking The Prince of Darkness what he thinks makes his music transcend generations. Ozzy simply attributed it all to the fans whom he has the deepest and utmost respect for. You can hear the full conversation below as we honor the legacy of John Michael Osbourne. To quote the great man and how he concludes his live shows: "God Bless You All!" God bless you, Ozzy Osbourne.

LISTEN: Pierre Robert with Ozzy Osbourne at WMMR circa 2001