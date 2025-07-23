The Time Slash & Conan O’Brien Went Craigslist Guitar Shopping

Slash celebrates his birthday on July 23. We could spend ample time looking at the many moments that cemented him as one of the coolest figures in rock. Instead, let's have a little fun and look back at one of Slash's most humorous moments in his career.



We've all been tempted by guitar deals online, but sometimes they can be a bit sketchy. Fortunately, Conan O'Brien made this segment and brought Slash along to shop for guitars he found on Craigslist. Of course, the rest of us won't have Slash by our side to make sure we're not getting jobbed on a sale, but we all can dream.



Slash can be seen clearly grinning at Conan's antics. They ended up not buying a guitar, but both Slash and Conan didn't leave empty-handed from the third seller they visited, who was clearly a bit of a hoarder.