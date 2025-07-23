ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Summer of LOUD with Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage [Interview]

Ahead of the Camden, NJ stop of the Summer Of Loud tour, WMMR’s Brent Porche caught up with Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage to talk about this insanely heavy lineup….

Brent Porche
Brent Porche of WMMR zooms with Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage

Ahead of the Camden, NJ stop of the Summer Of Loud tour, WMMR's Brent Porche caught up with Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage to talk about this insanely heavy lineup.

Summer of Loud

Killswitch Engage takes over Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on July 23rd with Parkway Drive, I Prevail, Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, The Amity Affliction, Dark Divine, and Alpha Wolf. Despite the recent heat waves blazing across the country, the bands have all had a fantastic time taking this festival on the road.

New Album: Consquence

The latest album from Killswitch Engage was released in February and features the top three single "I Believe," which is a milestone that Leach is rather proud of. The track sings of unity, and keeping strong in the face of negativity - a message that he's proud to share in the lyrics.

“You know, we try not to make such a big deal out of our accomplishments but, to me, it’s pretty cool, man,” Leach says. “It’s the first time in history we’ve gotten a song charting that high. It’s a song I’m really proud of.”

Vinyl Collection, Ozzy and More

In the interview, which you can watch below or listen to on the MMaRchives Podcast, Brent Porche swaps reggae record picks with Leach, and the two bond over their love of vinyl. They also cover the legend of Ozzy Osbourne, and dive into the band's charity work and the ways they want to give back to the community.

A few tickets remain for Summer of Loud at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on Wednesday, July 23rd. Grab yours at the box office, and get there early - the first band kicks the whole thing off at 3 pm.

WATCH: Jesse Leach with Brent Porche on WMMR

Killswitch Engage - "I Believe"

More from Brent Porche

Killswitch EngageMMaRchives
Brent PorcheEditor
Catch Brent Porche on-air and online weekdays between 3PM – 7PM on WMMR. Brent loves to celebrate important musical anniversaries and milestones on my show, especially on Double Shot Tuesdays! He is honored to continue to the legacy of ‘MMR’s Local Shots Artist of the Month feature every Wednesday on-air at 6:30pm and via the Local Shots Headquarters page online, anytime at WMMR.com.
Related Stories
Maynard James Keenan, singer of TOOL american Rock band, performs on the concert at Calle 2 on March 18, 2025 in Zapopan, Mexico.
MusicTool Set for First Hawaii Show in 14 Years, Adds Japan ConcertsDan Teodorescu
Bassist Darryl Jones performs with The Rolling Stones during their Hackney Diamonds tour at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.
MusicRolling Stones Bassist Celebrates 31 Years, Sets Up Solo Shows in DenmarkLaura Adkins
Ozzy Osbourne at "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios in Los Angeles, Ca. October 12, 2001.
MusicOzzy Osbourne: More Tributes to the Late IconErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect