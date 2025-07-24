ContestsMMR Rock Shop
ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey Talks Fantastic Four, Superman, Star Wars & More

ScreenCrush’s own Ryan Arey stops by to talk all the latest nerd news. The gang shares their thoughts on the latest Superman movie, the latest Marvel cameo, and if The…

The Preston & Steve Show
Daily Rush - Ryan Arey

ScreenCrush's own Ryan Arey stops by to talk all the latest nerd news. The gang shares their thoughts on the latest Superman movie, the latest Marvel cameo, and if The Thing and Korg are related. Ryan also shares his thoughts on Fantastic Four: First Steps and why this film has the potential to get fans back into the MCU.

BONUS: Catch the gang's reaction as they open a very unexpected fan mail package.

The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
