ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey Talks Fantastic Four, Superman, Star Wars & More
ScreenCrush's own Ryan Arey stops by to talk all the latest nerd news. The gang shares their thoughts on the latest Superman movie, the latest Marvel cameo, and if The Thing and Korg are related. Ryan also shares his thoughts on Fantastic Four: First Steps and why this film has the potential to get fans back into the MCU.
BONUS: Catch the gang's reaction as they open a very unexpected fan mail package.
