Thrice Unveils ‘Horizons/West’ Album, Sets 2025 North American Tour

Thrice will release their 12th album, Horizons/West, on October 3 through Epitaph Records. The band will hit the road for 29 shows across North America starting on October 17.

"This is the first time we leaned into something that felt like a direct continuation, like a sequel to a previous album," said vocalist Dustin Kensrue, according to Consequence Sound. The music is based on ideas from their 2021 record, "Horizons/East".

Working at New Grass Studios, the band crafted 11 fresh tracks. Scott Evans mixed the songs while Matthew J. Barnhart added the final touches to mastering. Evans also worked on Thrice's 2023 album, The Artist in the Ambulance (Revisited). The new tracks include "Blackout," "Gnash," "Albatross," "Undertow," "Holding On," "Dusk," "The Dark Glow," "Crooked Shadows," "Distant Suns," "Vesper Light," and "Unitive/West." "Gnash," the new single, is already available.

"A lot of this record is about parsing reality. We're constantly being influenced by algorithms, by fear, by our own social echo chambers. Horizons/West tries to pull the curtain back on some of that. We've always just followed our curiosity, wherever it leads. We want to keep growing, exploring, and making something that feels honest," Kensrue added.

The album includes post-rock elements and intricate rhythms. Starting at San Diego's Observatory NP, the tour will storm through major stops in New York, Toronto, Montreal, and Chicago before concluding with two final shows at House of Blues Anaheim on November 23 and 25.