Foo Fighters Breaks Rock Chart Record With 12th No. 1 Hit

The Foo Fighters just smashed another record. Their latest hit, "Today's Song," shot to No. 1 on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay chart. It's their 12th time at the top spot, and no other band comes close to matching this feat. This track celebrates the 30th anniversary of the band's self-titled debut album, and it jumped two spots in a single week. By July 17, it reached over 5.5 million impressions.

Success didn't stop at one chart. "Today's Song" climbed to No. 6 on Alternative Airplay. It found its way to No. 10 on Mainstream Rock Airplay while reaching No. 32 on Adult Alternative Airplay. Fans also rushed to streaming platforms, pushing play 1.3 million times in the first week. This song is their first win since "Under You," which ruled the charts for six weeks in 2023. Between these victories, "The Glass" peaked at No. 5 just months ago in March. The Foo Fighters' first No. 1 track was "Wheels" in November 2009.

The band has 32 top 10 hits on Alternative Airplay, beating Green Day by four songs. They've also pushed past Shinedown on Mainstream Rock Airplay, setting another record with 33 top 10 entries. Their latest work, But Here We Are, claimed No. 1 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums chart in 2023. The record keeps adding to its success, with 198,000 equivalent album units and counting.